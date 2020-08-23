Marlins To Place Francisco Cervelli On 7-Day Concussion IL

The Marlins revealed that catcher Francisco Cervelli will be put on the seven-day concussion procedure hurt list. A matching relocation will be made prior to tomorrow’s video game. Cervelli began for Miami tonight in the 2nd video game of its doubleheader with the Nationals, though Cervelli was changed by Jorge Alfaro prior to the start of the 3rd inning.

While no concussion news is great, tonight’s news is especially unpleasant due to Cervelli’s long history with such injuries. This is at least the seventh concussion Cervelli has actually suffered throughout his profession, and it was less than 14 months ago that Cervelli appeared to intimate that he was finished with capturing, though he rather absolutely strolled back that declaration a couple of days later on. Even if Cervelli’s signs (ideally) decrease rapidly this time, one would picture the Marlins may keep him out of action for longer than the seven-day minimum simply to make definitely sure Cervelli is all set, provided all the previous concussions on his record.

Cervelli tattooed a 1 year, $2MM handle Miami last offseason to supply some more experience at catcher, and because Alfaro was just triggered from the IL on Friday, Cervelli has actually been a crucial gamer both behind the plate and at the plate. Entering Saturday, Cervelli had actually a. 250/.361/.462 slash line and …