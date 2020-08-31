Marlins To Acquire Starling Marte For Caleb Smith, Others

2:05 pm: Left- hander Caleb Smith and right-hander Humberto Mejia are going to the D-backs in the offer, MLB Network’sJon Heyman tweets Arizona will likewise include a gamer to be called later on, per MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand (Twitter link).

1:59 pm: The Marlins have actually accepted a trade to acquire outfielder Starling Marte from the Diamondbacks, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports (on Twitter), Sportsgrid’s Craig Mish reported seconds prior (via Twitter) that a trade was close.

Per Sherman, the D-backs throughout the day had actually been indicating to other groups that they do not anticipate to get their $12.5 MM club choice onStarling Marte He even more clarified in a series of tweets that other clubs are presuming a bit with regard to Arizona’s prepare for his choice however feel that due to the fact that he is “overtly” offered, they’re not keen on paying that rate.

The hostility to getting the choice on Marte signs up as a significant surprise. It’s definitely not for any absence of production; Marte has actually been flat-out outstanding in Arizona, striking at a. 311/.384/.443 clip with a set of homers, 8 doubles, a triple and 5 takes. His defense in center has actually graded out as +0.5, per Ultimate Zone Rating, and -2 perDefensive Runs Saved Through 33 video games, FanGraphs has Marte at 1.1 WAR, while Baseball-Reference has him …