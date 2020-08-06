Marlins Sign Brandon Leibrandt – MLB Trade Rumors

The Marlins have actually tattooed lefty Brandon Leibrandt, Craig Mish of Sports Grid reportson Twitter He’ll sign up with the company’s 60- guy gamer swimming pool.

There’s little doubt the offer is of the small- league range. Liebrandt, kid of Charlie, comes aboard after taking part in the Somerset Professional Baseball Series staged by the indy ball Somerset Patriots.

The 27- year- old Leibrandt, a previous 6th- round choice, kipped down a sterling 1.42 AGE over 50 2/3 Triple- A innings in2018 Despite recording just 32 strikeouts, he likewise restricted opposing players to 10 strolls and simply a single long ball.

Unfortunately, Leibrandt wound up needing Tommy John surgical treatment and was sidelined for all of the 2019 season. He had actually not gone back to the associated ranks till this transfer to sign up with the Miami company.