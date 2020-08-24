Marlins Select Brian Navarreto – MLB Trade Rumors

10:52 am: The relocation is main, per Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald (Twitter link). Right- hander Jesús Tinoco has actually been optioned out also following the other day’s 29- guy doubleheader lineup.

10:41 am: Catcher Brian Navarreto will be triggered to the Marlins’ lineup, president of baseball operations Michael Hill informed press reporters, consisting of Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald (Twitter link). Miami put Francisco Cervelli on the 7- day hurt list last night after he sustained a concussion.

A previous 6th- round choice of the Twins, Navarreto remains in line to make his MLB launching following 7 small- league seasons. In that time, he’s assembled a dull.214/.268/.307 line up through Double- A, so he will not be anticipated to provide much with the bat. Nevertheless, he’s on hand as required capturing depth for a club that’s presently without Cervelli and Chad Wallach due to injury.

Fortunately, starter Jorge Alfaro returned from his own IL stint previously today and figures to log the majority of the playing time. Fellow backstop Ryan Lavarnway was designated for task to open lineup area forAlfaro He stays in DFA limbo at the minute, however Miami wish to bring him back if he clears waivers, notes Craig Mish of Sportsgrid (Twitter link).