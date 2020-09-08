Marlins Recall Monte Harrison, Place Brandon Leibrandt On 10-Day IL

The Marlins left-hander Brandon Leibrandt has been placed on the 10-day injured list. Monte Harrison has been recalled to take his roster spot, per Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald (via Twitter).

A sixth-round pick of the Phillies in the 2014 draft, the 27-year-old Leibrandt made his major league debut this season. He appeared in 5 games, pitching to an even 2.00 ERA across 9 innings, though he struggled with his control by walking 7 over that span. He now heads to the injured list with left elbow ulnar neuritis. While anything short of Tommy John surgery should be a relief, ulnar neuritis is still likely to require a months-long recover process, effectively ending Leibrandt’s season.

Harrison rejoins the club, hoping for better results than the last go-round. The 25-year-old Harrison could muster a triple slash of just .133/.212/.267 over his first 33 plate appearances in the big leagues. The speedy Harrison mostly lined up in center, but with Starling Marte now manning the middle, Harrison is more likely to see time in the corners, where he should be a plus defensively.