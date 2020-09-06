Marlins Place Elieser Hernandez On 60-Day Injured List

TODAY: Hernandez’s season is over, as the Marlins today shifted him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

SEPTEMBER 2: The Marlins have placed right-hander Elieser Hernandez on the 10-day injured list due to a strained right lat and recalled infielder Eddy Alvarez from their alternate training site, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald tweets.

It’s a tough blow for the Fish, as Hernandez has been a key piece of their surprising 2020 season. The 25-year-old has made six starts and totaled 25 2/3 innings while running up a 3.16 ERA and a brilliant 34-to-5 K/BB ratio in that time. He departed last night’s game after just two innings due to soreness in his problematic lat muscle, and a subsequent MRI revealed the strain.

With less than a month left in the season, it’s tough to say whether Hernandez will be able to take the hill for the Marlins. And having just traded away Caleb Smith and Humberto Mejia to acquire Starling Marte from the Diamondbacks, the Marlins’ rotation depth has been thinned out a bit in recent days. Miami will continue to trot out Sandy Alcantara, Pablo Lopez, Sixto Sanchez and Trevor Rogers for the time being, and they also have Jordan Yamamoto and Dan Castano in their player pool at the alternate training site. Both have started games for the Marlins in…