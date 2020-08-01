Marlins’ Isan Diaz Opts Out Of 2020 Season

By
Jasyson
-

By Mark Polishuk| at

Marlins infielder Isan Diaz has actually pulled out of the 2020 season. MLB Network’s Jon Heyman tweeted the other day that Diaz was thinking about such a choice, and the relocation ended up being main last night when Miami put Diaz on their limited list.

More analysis to come …

Isan Diaz Miami Marlins Transactions

7 remarks



Read The Full Article

Post Views: 4

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR