Marlins’ home opener canceled after several players, coaches test positive for coronavirus: reports

The Marlins remained in Philadelphia for an opening series with thePhillies They postponed their journey home amidst issues about a break out within the group. Four players on the Marlins checked positive for the coronavirus and on Monday ESPN reported that 8 more players and 2 coaches checked positive for the disease.

Jose Urena was among the players who checked positive for the infection. He was scratched from his start Sunday versus the Phillies.

Marlins supervisor Don Mattingly resolved issues about the break out.

“It’s fair to say guys are concerned about things. They want how they’re feeling about the situation to be heard. I think it’s fair. We’re talking about health,” he stated Sunday.

The Marlins had an exhibit versus the Atlanta Braves previously recently. Mattingly decreased to state whether the stop added to the break out.

“It feels safer in Miami than anywhere,” he stated. “You feel safe at the ballpark; I feel safe with my surroundings going home. It’s a lot scarier on the road.”

