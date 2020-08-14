Marlins Acquire Jesus Tinoco – MLB Trade Rumors

The Marlins have acquired right-hander Jesus Tinoco from the Rockies for fellow righty Chad Smith, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Tinoco will join the Marlins’ player pool and report to their alternate training site.

This is the second trade involving Tinoco, who was part of the Troy Tulowitzki blockbuster between the Blue Jays and Rockies in 2015. Tinoco reached the Triple-A and major league levels for the first time last season, though he didn’t produce great numbers in either place. The 25-year-old did pitch to a 3.97 ERA in 34 innings at the minors’ top level, but he only logged 6.1 K/9 against 4.98 BB/9. In his MLB debut, Tinoco’s control issues continued, as he recorded a 5.5 BB/9 with a 4.75 ERA and 7.0 K/9 across 36 frames.

Smith, 25, was an 11th-rounder of the Marlins in 2016 who hasn’t advanced beyond Double-A yet. He owns a 4.46 ERA with 10.0 K/9 and 4.3 BB/9 in 149 1/3 minor league innings.