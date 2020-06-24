Marlborough racing tips for Wednesday, June 24

Get limitless entry to award-winning sports activities journalism from The Telegraph – Sports Newspaper of the Year – for simply £40 each year

Welcome to our racing tips and finest bets service offered by Telegraph Sport‘s very personal champion tipster Marlborough.

In want of some steering? Or simply fancy a flutter? There isn’t any higher place to return.

Each day Marlborough will carry you the most effective bets from each race at each racecourse across the nation.

From the brilliant lights of the Cheltenham Festival and Glorious Goodwood to a low-key night assembly at Chelmsford City, we have now all of your racing tips and finest bets coated.

Looking for a each day racing nap? Marlborough will point out his high tip for the day in conventional fashion, with every other notable alternatives highlighted with “nb”.

So come again each night for Marlborough’s each day choice. Good luck!

Windsor

4.55 Coco Bear

5.25 Vitare

5.55 Becker

6.25 Newyorkstateofmind

6.55 Ghepardo

7.25 Balgee’s Time

7.55 Pink Jazz

8.25 Alezan

8.55 Couldn’t Could She

Hamilton

12.15 Miss Milby

12.45 Tinochio

1.20 Glory Flighter

1.50 Boudica Bay

2.20 Kraken Power

2.50 Devil’s Angel

3.20 Big City

3.50 Dewaaween

Haydock

1.10 Waldkonig

1.40 Benny And The Jets

2.10 Devious Company

2.40 My Valentino

3.10 Lacan

3.40 Brunch NAP

4.10 Sovereign Grant

4.45 Summer House

5.20 King’s Charisma NB

5.50 Midnight Legacy