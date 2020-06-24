Marlborough racing tips for Thursday, June 25

Get unlimited use of award-winning sports journalism from The Telegraph – Sports Newspaper of the Year – for just £40 per annum

Welcome to our racing tips and best bets service provided by Telegraph Sport‘s individual champion tipster Marlborough.

In need of some guidance? Or just fancy a flutter? There isn’t any better destination for a come.

Each day Marlborough provides you the very best bets out of each and every race at every racecourse around the country.

From the bright lights of the Cheltenham Festival and Glorious Goodwood to a low-key evening meeting at Chelmsford City, just about everyone has your racing tips and best bets covered.

Looking for a daily racing nap? Marlborough will indicate his top tip for the day in traditional style, with every other notable selections highlighted with “nb”.

So return every evening for Marlborough’s daily selection. Good luck!

Haydock

12.45 Singing Sheriff

1.15 Grey Sparkle

1.45 Celsius

2.15 Mustaqbal

2.45 Queen Of Silca

3.15 Jovial

3.45 San Sebastian

4.15 Kiraleah

4.50 Tigerskin

5.20 Dreamweaver

Bath

4.35 Villain’s Voice

5.10 Indian Sounds

5.40 Gordonstoun

6.10 Delegate This Lord

6.40 Defence Girl

7.10 Motamayiz NAP

7.40 Al Daiha

8.10 Dovils Date

Leicester

4.55 Awsaaf

5.25 Thebian

5.55 Sandridge Lad

6.25 Erich Bloch

6.55 Elusive Heights

7.25 Maykir

7.55 King Fairy

8.25 My Frankel NB

8.55 Forge Valley Lad