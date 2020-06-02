Marlborough racing tips and best bets for Wednesday June 3

So come again each night for Marlborough’s every day choice. Good luck!

Yarmouth

12.45 Celestran

1.20 Johnny Kidd NB

1.55 The Lir Jet Nap

2.30 Dutch Story

3.05 Enemy

3.40 Higher Kingdom

4.15 City Wanderer

4.50 Cazeva Princess

5.25 Ikebana

6.00 Narak

Kempton

1.00 Newyorkstateofmind

1.35 May Remain

2.10 Sun Bear

2.45 Highland Chief

3.20 Carnival Rose

3.55 Billesdon Brook

4.30 Highfaluting

5.05 The Warrior

5.40 Under Curfew

Whistler Nap: Tom Collins — Kempton 2.45

Marlborough Nap: The Lir Jet — Yarmouth 1.55