Markey and Kennedy neck-and-neck in fundraising in Massachusetts Senate race

Markey, who first found the Senate after winning a special election in 2013 and then was reelected in 2014, reported raising $1.96 million between the start of April and the finish of June, and finished the quarter with about $4.8 million in cash readily available. Kennedy reported raising $1.91 million and also ended the quarter with about $4.8 million in cash on hand.

Even excluding other sources of funds like transfers, offsets and loans, the candidates were neck-and-neck, with Markey reporting $1.84 million and Kennedy reporting $1.88 million in net contributions.

Kennedy held a significant spending edge in the quarter, however, reporting nearly $3.4 million in total expenditures to Markey’s $1.6 million. That disparity has played out on the airwaves, where Kennedy outspent Markey about $1.8 million to just $52,000 on advertising involving the beginning of April and the end of June, in accordance with data from CMAG.

Kennedy had outraised Markey in the last two quarters and entered the 2nd quarter with an increase of than $6.2 million cash readily available to Markey’s $4.4 million, but Kennedy’s heavy spending in the period left the candidates with roughly equal cash stockpiles for the primary’s home stretch.

The primary between Markey and Kennedy has reflected some of the ideological and generational divides in Democratic politics, as Markey has received endorsements from high-profile members of the progressive wing of the party and Kennedy has support from the number of moderate and establishment figures, though Markey can be supported by Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and gets the backing of the party’s Senate campaign committee. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who caused Markey as leading sponsors of the Green New Deal, has endorsed Markey, along with Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Ro Khanna. Kennedy, meanwhile, has been endorsed by Civil Rights icon Rep. John Lewis, Rep. Joaquin Castro, and a number of his former House colleagues; that he was also endorsed by Rep. Mark Pocan, co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. The Massachusetts Democratic Senate primary is set to happen on September 1. Markey’s campaign manager John Walsh said in a statement, “The second quarter of fundraising was our strongest yet.” “These fundraising totals are indicative of the momentum of this campaign, which is witnessing a surge of enthusiasm,” Walsh said. “Our supporters are organized, they are activated, and they know that we need to send Ed Markey back to the United States Senate.” Emily Kaufman, spokeswoman for the Kennedy campaign, said in a statement, “Joe is incredibly proud of the support he is receiving from voters across the state who are ready for change — and for a Senator who shows up for Massachusetts.” UPDATE: This story has been updated to add that Markey has the support of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, as well as statements from both campaigns.

