Market sell off: Lower expectations, expect more volatility, and lower returns: Portfolio Manager
Market sell off: Lower expectations, expect more volatility, and lower returns: Portfolio Manager

Andrew Slimmon, Morgan Stanley Investment Management Managing Director and Sr. Portfolio Manager, joins Yahoo Finance’s Adam Shapiro and Jared Blikre to discuss Tuesday’s sell-off, market volatility, the Fed impact on stocks, and sectors to watch.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR