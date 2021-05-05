Market Recap: Tuesday, May 4: Secretary of Treasury Yellen says rates may need to be raised

Stocks were mostly lower on Tuesday, with technology stocks leading the way lower as investors digested commentary from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen around the possibility of higher interest rates. The S&P 500 pared losses after dropping more than 1% at session lows, with the index trading off its all-time highs. The Dow turned slightly positive by market close. The Nasdaq underperformed, dropping 1.9% in its worst session since March as technology and growth shares added to losses. Jeff Klingelhofer, Thornburg Investment Management Co-head of Investments and Wells Fargo Investment Institute Senior Global Equity Strategist Scott Wren joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.