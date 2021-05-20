Stocks dipped on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq erasing earlier gains to join the S&P 500 and Dow in the red. The S&P 500 drifted lower and headed for a second straight day of declines. The Nasdaq also sank, and the Dow shed more than 100 points, or 0.3%. Walmart shares gained more than 2.5% after the company posted first-quarter earnings that handily exceeded estimates and raising full-year guidance. However, Home Depot and Macy’s shares declined even after both companies topped Wall Street’s first-quarter earnings estimates. Jason Ware, Albion Financial Group CIO and Carillon Tower Advisors, Vice President & Portfolio Specialist Matt Orton, joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.
Home Stock Market News Market Recap: Tuesday, May 18: Stocks close at session lows
Market Recap: Tuesday, May 18: Stocks close at session lows
ByHanna Shardi
-
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Recent Posts
Most Popular
US to send 80million COVID-19 vaccine doses to other countries, but is it enough?
Dr. Natasha Kathuria, Global Outreach Doctors Board of Directors & Emergency Medicine Physician, joined Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith and Adam Shapiro to discuss the...
21 states canceling extended federal unemployment benefits
Yahoo Finance's Denitsa Tsekova joins Kristin Myers and Alexis Christoforous to breakdown which states are canceling federal unemployment benefits.
Mystery surrounds upcoming Pentagon report on UFOs
Gideon Lewis-Kraus of The New Yorker discusses an upcoming report to be released by the Pentagon on the topic of UFOs.
Bill Gates faces conduct accusations amid divorce, report says
Bill Gates's 2020 resignation from Microsoft's board of directors came after the board hired a law firm to investigate a romantic relationship he had...
Justin Hartley on ‘This Is Us’ ending after season 6 and his new venture...
Actor Justin Hartley discusses his new venture with Revel Spirits, the final season of "This is Us,' and the state of Hollywood as NBC...