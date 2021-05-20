Market Recap: Tuesday, May 18: Stocks close at session lows

Stocks dipped on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq erasing earlier gains to join the S&P 500 and Dow in the red. The S&P 500 drifted lower and headed for a second straight day of declines. The Nasdaq also sank, and the Dow shed more than 100 points, or 0.3%. Walmart shares gained more than 2.5% after the company posted first-quarter earnings that handily exceeded estimates and raising full-year guidance. However, Home Depot and Macy’s shares declined even after both companies topped Wall Street’s first-quarter earnings estimates. Jason Ware, Albion Financial Group CIO and Carillon Tower Advisors, Vice President & Portfolio Specialist Matt Orton, joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.