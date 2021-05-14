Stocks fell Tuesday, with the major indexes adding to Monday’s losses as inflation concerns rose. Clinton Warren, JPM Private Bank Global Investment Specialist and Dana Peterson, The Conference Board Chief Economist joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.
Home Stock Market News Market Recap: Tuesday, May 11: Stocks slammed as Nasdaq claws back losses
Market Recap: Tuesday, May 11: Stocks slammed as Nasdaq claws back losses
ByHanna Shardi
-
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Recent Posts
Most Popular
Opioid deaths among black Americans are rising at a faster rate than any other...
Tracie Gardner, Legal Action Center’s Vice President of Policy Advocacy, joins Yahoo Finance’s Kristin Myers to discuss the role that race plays in opioid...
Corn prices have risen 50% in 2021 as global supply of grains shrinks
Sal Gilbertie Teucrium funds Chief Executive Officer and President, joined Yahoo Finance's Adam Shapiro and Seana Smith to discuss the commodities boom.
‘Empire of Pain’ author looks at the Opioid crisis and the Sackler family
Patrick Radden Keefe, the author of ‘Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty’ joins Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Christoforous and Sibile Marcellus...
US pipeline attack linked to criminal group originating in Russia
A criminal group originating from Russia named "DarkSide" is believed to be responsible for a ransomware cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline, according to a...
Working moms who are out of the workforce could face long-term career loss
Lareina Yee, McKinsey Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss McKinsey’s new data on the struggles working mothers face across...