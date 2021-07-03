Market Recap: Tuesday, June 29: Nasdaq has record close

Stocks gained on Tuesday to set fresh all-time highs, with equities buoyed by another set of strong economic data. Scott Kimball, Co-Head of U.S. Fixed Income for BMO Global Asset Management and Ryan Detrick, LPL Financial Chief Market Strategist joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.
Hanna Shardi
