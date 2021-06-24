Market Recap: Tuesday, June 22: Nasdaq has record close
Market Recap: Tuesday, June 22: Nasdaq has record close

The markets closed in the green after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testified before Congress on Tuesday, with Big Tech outperforming and hitting a record high. Jeffrey Kleintop, Charles Schwab chief global investment strategist, and Brad McMillan, Commonwealth Financial Network CIO, joins Yahoo Finance’s Adam Shapiro and Seana Smith to discuss the latest.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR