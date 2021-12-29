Market Recap Tuesday, December 28: Stocks close near lows
The S&P 500 took a breather on Tuesday, closing out a choppy trading session in the red after the index ceased a four-day climb toward another all-time high. Matt Orton, Carillon Tower Advisers Chief Strategist and Boris Revsin, Republic’s Executive VP and Head of Republic Capital joined Yahoo Finance’s Adam Shapiro and Brian Cheung to discuss.

