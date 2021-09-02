Market Recap: Tuesday, August 31: Stocks close in the red
Market Recap: Tuesday, August 31: Stocks close in the red

Stocks dipped on Tuesday, but the major indexes still closed out August trading with another monthly gain. Cliff Corso, President & CIO of Advisors Asset Management and Michelle Connell, CFA and owner of Portia Capital Management, joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR