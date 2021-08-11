Market recap Tuesday, August 10: Dow has record close as Senate passes infrastructure bill
Stocks were mostly higher on Tuesday, drifting to the upside as traders weighed concerns over the Delta variant’s latest spread against optimism over an ongoing rebound in economic activity. Courtney Dominguez, Payne Capital Management Senior Wealth Advisor and Rhea Thomas, Wilmington Trust Senior Economist joined Yahoo Finance’s Seana Smith and Adam Shapiro to discuss.

