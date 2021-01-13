Market Recap: Tues January 13: There's fundamental reasons the market is trading higher: Strategist

Stocks rose Tuesday as the three major indexes steadied following Monday’s declines. Twitter shares extended losses on Tuesday after the company banned President Donald Trump from the platform and stirred up concerns over increased regulatory scrutiny and impacts to user growth. Heavily weighed peer tech stocks including Facebook and Apple also came under pressure. Wells Fargo Investment Institute Senior Global Equity Strategist Scott Wren and Sevens Report Research Founder Tom Essaye joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.
