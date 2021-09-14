Market Recap: Monday, September 13: Stocks snap 5-day losing streak
Market Recap: Monday, September 13: Stocks snap 5-day losing streak

Stocks ended mixed on Monday, with the S&P 500 and Dow rising to end five-session losing streaks while the Nasdaq ended narrowly in the red. Simona Mocuta, State Street Global Advisors Senior Economist and Rebecca Felton, RiverFront Sr. Market Strategist & Portfolio Manager joined Yahoo Finance’s Seana Smith and Adam Shapiro Live to discuss.

