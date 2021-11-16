Market Recap: Monday, November 15: Stocks drop as tech leads losses, 10-year yield tops 1.6%
Stocks traded mixed on Monday as investors monitored upbeat economic data out of China. Rob Haworth, U.S. Bank Wealth Mgmt Sr. Investment Strategist and Tom Essaye, Sevens Report Research Founder and President joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

