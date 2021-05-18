Market Recap: Monday, May 17: Stocks close well off session lows; Tech is biggest laggard
Stocks fell on Monday, resuming last week’s declines as investors’ concerns around rising inflation persisted. The Dow was off by about 0.2% by market close, and the S&P 500 also declined. The Nasdaq extended losses after the index fell for a fourth straight week last week, as technology and growth stocks gave back more gains amid jitters over rising rates.

