Market Recap: Monday, March 8: Dow hits record high as tech selloff deepens

Stocks ended mixed on Monday and Treasury yields climbed further after Congress made headway toward passing another significant COVID-19 relief package. The Dow surged to reach a record intraday high before paring some gains to end about 300 points, or 1%, higher on the day. The Nasdaq declined by 2%, adding to recent losses after the index closed out its third straight weekly decline last week amid a drawdown in tech and growth stocks. The tech-heavy index sank into a correction as of market close, dipping more than 10% from its recent record closing high from February 12. Defiance ETFs Co- founder & CIO Sylvia Jablonski and Katie Stockton, Founder and Managing Partner of Fairlead Strategies, joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.