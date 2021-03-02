Market Recap: Monday, March 1: Stocks soar as Treasury yields post further declines
Market Recap: Monday, March 1: Stocks soar as Treasury yields post further declines

U.S. stocks staged a rebound rally on Monday, with each of the S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq jumping as retreating Treasury yields and vaccine optimism boosted risk assets. Each of the three major indexes increased by more than 2% around noon in New York, and the small-cap Russell 2000 outperformed with a gain of nearly 3%Villere Balanced Fund Portfolio Manager, Lamar Villere, and SVP and Head of Research & Strategy at Global X ETFs, Jay Jacobs, joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR