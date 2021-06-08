Stocks struggled for direction Monday morning as investors weighed the prospects of higher inflation and rates in the U.S. against Friday’s solid print on the U.S. labor market recovery. Rhea Thomas, Wilmington Trust senior economist, and Jon Adams, BMO Global Asset Management senior investment strategist joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.
Market Recap: Monday, June 7: Stocks close off lows
ByHanna Shardi
