Market Recap: Monday, July 12: Dow, S&P, Nasdaq post record closes

U.S. stocks shook off earlier losses to trade higher on Monday as investors awaited signs of a further rebound in corporate profits with the start of second-quarter earnings season this week. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq each set all-time intraday highs. The Dow erased earlier losses to gain about 0.3%, or more than 100 points. The 10-year Treasury yield steadied around 1.35%, recovering after dipping to a five-month low of below 1.3% last week. Franklin Templeton EVP of Client Portfolio Solutions Wylie Tollette and Rebecca Walser, Walser Wealth Management President , joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the details.