Market Recap: Monday, February 22: S&P 500 extends losing streak to 5 straight sessions

Stocks ended Monday’s session mixed while commodity prices rallied, as rising Treasury yields and expectations of higher inflation weighed on equity prices. Tech shares sold off, and the Nasdaq posted its biggest drop in a month. The S&P 500 posted a fifth straight day of losses, for its longest losing streak since February 2020. The Nasdaq sharply underperformed, dropping more than 2% as tech shares came under more pressure. The Dow pared earlier losses, however, and rose slightly. Stifel Chief Economist Lindsey Piegza and John Hancock Investment Management Co-Chief Investment Strategist, Matt Miskin, joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.