Market Recap Monday, December 27: S&P 500 has record close

For the second consecutive trading session, the index soared past its previous record as markets charged higher heading into the final week of 2021. Joe Fahmy, Zor Capital Managing Director and Robert Schein, Blanke Schein Wealth Management CIO joined Yahoo Finance’s Adam Shapiro and Brian Cheung to discuss.

