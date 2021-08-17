Market Recap: Monday, August 16: Stocks close at highs
Market Recap: Monday, August 16: Stocks close at highs

Stocks recovered earlier losses on Monday to narrowly eke out fresh record levels as investors looked past geopolitical and growth concerns. Michael Antonelli, Baird PWM Market Strategist and Greg Staples, at DWS Group Head of Fixed Income, Americas joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR