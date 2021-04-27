Market Recap: Monday, April 26: Tesla up ahead of earnings

Stocks were in a holding pattern Monday, with traders bracing for a busy week of corporate earnings results, a Federal Reserve monetary policy decision and deluge of economic data. The S&P 500 ticked up to narrowly eke out a record intraday high. The Dow was little changed, while the Nasdaq edged lower ahead of a bevy of Big Tech earnings. Jay Hatfield, InfraCap Founder, CEO and Portfolio Manager and Andrew Mies, 6 Meridian Chief Investment Officer joined Yahoo Finance Live.