Market: Investors are underestimating the bull market's 'ferocity,' CIO says
Yahoo Finance’s Karina Mitchell speaks with Keith Fitz-Gerald, Chief Investment Officer of Fitz-Gerald Group Chief, who discusses how investors should approach volatility as well as the economy and stock market outlook for 2022.

