Mark Zuckerberg name-checks rivals in opening statement

Along with what they are stating, another topic of (some) examination is bound to be the 4 billionaire tech CEOs’ videoconferencing backgrounds.

Mark Zuckerberg chose the neutral white wall that he has used previously, while Tim Cook likewise selected a neutral background, albeit with what seemed a couple of plants on either side of him.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, the world’s wealthiest male, signed up with the hearing from in front of a timeless wood bookshelf, albeit with couple of books on it.

Google’s Sundar Pichai, on the other hand, was seated in what seemed a conference room, with a stack of books to his left and a plant, vase and some ceramic products on his right.