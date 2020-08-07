Mark Zuckerberg is now worth $100 billion

The Facebook (FB) CEO on Thursday ended up being a centibillionaire: somebody who is worth a minimum of $100billion He crossed the turning point after shares in the social media network rose. Only 2 other males, Amazon (AMZN)‘s Jeff Bezos and Microsoft (MSFT)‘s Bill Gates, have larger individual fortunes.
The 36- year-old is likewise Facebook’s chairman and managing investor.
Zuckerberg’s wealth got its most current bump as Facebook’s stock climbed up 6.5% Thursday, a day after the business released its TikTok clone, Reels, onInstagram The release of the brief video function came simply as United States President Donald Trump threatened to prohibit TikTo k, the Chinese- owned app that has actually taken off in appeal over the in 2015.
Trump made great on that risk Thursday, issuing an executive order that would obstruct TikTo k from running in the United States if its Chinese owner, ByteDance, does not offer business to a United States company within 45 days.
ByteDance has actually remained in settlements with Microsoft about a prospective sale, though the chief of the Chinese business has expressed reservations about the White House’s powerful technique.
TikTo k has actually likewise just recently taken direct target at Facebook, with CEO Kevin Mayer slamming Reels as “another copycat product.”
“To those who wish to launch competitive products, we say bring it on,” he wrote in a blog post recently.
The intro of Reels likewise came a week after Facebookreported strong earnings Last Thursday, the business stated it had actually reached a brand-new record of 3 billion users …