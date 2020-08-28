Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook made an ‘operational mistake’ with Kenosha militia group

Our mission to help you navigate the new normal is fueled by subscribers. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tried to explain on Friday why his company waited a day to remove the account of a self-proclaimed militia group that called for violence against protestors in Kenosha, Wis.

The company is facing intense backlash from both users and employees after 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse shot and killed two people and wounded a third at a protest in Kenosha on Tuesday. Protests began in the city after police shot Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old unarmed Black man, seven times in the back.

But before Rittenhouse took his rifle to the streets of Kenosha, a self-proclaimed militia group had already formed on Facebook. The group called Kenosha Guard created an event on Facebook, which it used to make a call to arms before the protests.

Facebook users the flagged the group and its event to Facebook so that it could be removed, but they were ignored until Wednesday, after three people had already been shot. Facebook employees reportedly slammed the company’s handling of the issue at an internal Q&A with Zuckerberg.

Here are three things Zuckerberg said in a video posted on Facebook on Friday about how the company handled the problem and…

