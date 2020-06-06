Mark Zuckerberg explains why Trump message on Facebook wasn’t censored after employee backlash

He mentioned that whereas the corporate will proceed to face without spending a dime speech – even when he disagrees with what’s being mentioned – he’s additionally “committed to making sure we also fight for voter engagement and racial justice too.”

Zuckerberg’s letter comes after some Facebook workers who’ve been reluctant to talk out prior to now known as out his determination to go away on-line Trump’s tweet that mentioned, “When the looting begins, the taking pictures begins.” It was a reference to protests in Minneapolis over Floyd, a black man who died in police custody final week when a white officer kneeled on his neck for a number of minutes.

Some workers have additionally skipped work in protest, Politico reported.

Twitter selected to place a warning label on Trump’s tweet.

Zuckerberg mentioned that primarily based on suggestions from workers and civil rights teams, Facebook will assessment its insurance policies “allowing discussion and threats of state use of force,” voter suppression and if there are different choices moreover the “binary” alternative of leaving up or taking down a publish deemed to be in violation.

“I know many of you think we should have labeled the President’s posts in some way last week,” he wrote. “Our current policy is that if content is actually inciting violence, then the right mitigation is to take that content down — not let people continue seeing it behind a flag. There is no exception to this policy for politicians or newsworthiness. I think this policy is principled and reasonable, but I also respect a lot of the people who think there may be better alternatives, so I want to make sure we hear all those ideas.”

He mentioned the corporate would additionally work to be extra clear and focus on having various voices concerned in determination making.

His letter mentioned Facebook is working to construct merchandise to advance racial justice” and a voter hub to “double down” on their get-out-the-vote efforts.

He ended by saying, “To members of our Black community: I stand with you. Your lives matter. Black lives matter… I’m looking forward to making progress together over the coming weeks and months.”

The firm mentioned Friday it has eliminated almost 200 social media accounts linked to white supremacy teams that deliberate to encourage members to attend protests over police brutality.

The accounts had been linked to the Proud Boys and the American Guard, that are already banned on Facebook.

“We noticed that these teams had been planning to rally supporters and members to bodily go to the protests and in some circumstances had been getting ready to go along with weapons,” mentioned Brian Fishman, Facebook’s director of counterterrorism and harmful organizations coverage.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.