Mark Zuckerberg defends hands-off Trump policy to employees after walkout

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg held an prolonged convention with employees at present, addressing accusations that Facebook allowed election misinformation and veiled promotions of violence from President Donald Trump. While Zuckerberg stated he ought to have provided extra transparency to employees, he stood by what he referred to as a “pretty thorough” analysis of Trump’s posts, saying the selection to keep away from labeling or eradicating them was troublesome however appropriate.

According to a recording obtained by The Verge, Zuckerberg described being upset by Trump’s current posts, one in every of which warned protesters that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.” But “I knew that I needed to separate out my personal opinion … from what our policy is and the principles of the platform we’re running are — knowing that the decision that we made was going to lead to a lot of people being very upset inside the company and a lot of the media criticism we’re going to get,” stated Zuckerberg. “Likely this decision has incurred a massive practical cost for the company to do what we think is the right step.”

Facebook has adopted a distinct path from Twitter, which fact-checked two Trump tweets about voting and restricted the protest feedback for “glorifying violence.” And Zuckerberg’s determination has confirmed controversial amongst employees, a few of whom staged a digital walkout on Monday in protest. Echoing feedback made final week, Zuckerberg stated the selection upheld Facebook’s dedication to free expression. “The presumption on our service is that you should be able to say what you want unless you’re causing a specific harm and we enumerate what the harms are and try to enforce them. And I do think that default is right,” he stated.

Zuckerberg argued that the insurance policies that allowed Trump’s submit about capturing additionally protected content material that was upsetting however invaluable, like the sooner footage of George Floyd’s dying by the hands of cops. “I don’t know many people who think that just because that was a painful thing to see that that somehow wasn’t a good thing to allow on there,” he stated. “It’s an aspect of giving people a voice that i’m quite proud of.”

Some employees on the decision have been extra ambivalent. “Why are the smartest people in the world focused on contorting or twisting our policies to avoid antagonizing Trump instead of driving social issue progress?” requested one attendee. Another identified some confusion over whether or not Facebook’s head of integrity Guy Rosen was consulted. “I don’t think it’s probably great that we’re not super clear on whether the VP of integrity was included on an integrity decision involving civic matters of voter suppression and societal violence, right?” she requested.

Zuckerberg did name voter misinformation a key precedence for Facebook within the coming months, saying that Facebook would launch a “voter hub” with authoritative info comparable to Facebook’s COVID-19 one. He expressed specific concern that dangerous actors would goal particular voters with scary details about the coronavirus. “It’s something I’m fairly worried about — that we’re going to have a somewhat targeted effort by different folks in different areas to talk about hey, there’s a big health risk if you go vote here,” he stated.

Zuckerberg additionally stated that if the United States noticed a “prolonged period of civil unrest,” the corporate would possibly reexamine its policy on limiting or labeling messages that would promote violence. “We have some precedents for what that might look like,” he stated, citing how Facebook handles international locations with “ongoing violent conflict.”

And he criticized The Wall Street Journal for an article suggesting Facebook ignored analysis about dangerous polarization on its platform. “That piece of journalism is one that I just strongly disagree with,” stated Zuckerberg. “We care about this deeply, and we’ll continue studying it — that doesn’t mean if you’re an individual researcher or an individual engineer that every idea or every issue that you come up with or every mitigation you propose we’re going to conclude is the right one to do.”

Facebook is probably going to face extra inside questions on its fact-checking insurance policies. Two employees have publicly resigned over the corporate’s dealing with of Trump. But Zuckerberg ended the decision on an assurance that the corporate’s “net impact” on the world is optimistic. “I believe that we’ve given a lot of people a voice that they wouldn’t have otherwise,” he stated. “I think defending the ability to do that is often controversial.”