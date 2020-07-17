Mark Zuckerberg criticizes Trump for undermining Anthony Fauci and masks

“I just think that it was avoidable and it it’s really disappointing that we still don’t have adequate testing, that the credibility of top scientists like yourself and the CDC are being undermined and until recently that parts of the administration were calling into question whether people should even follow basic best practices like wearing masks,” Zuckerberg said.

The United States is facing new coronavirus infection records every day. Although many other countries have struggled to contain the disease, the trajectory of infections in the United States is off the charts.

“This government and our administration have been considerably less effective at handling this,” Zuckerberg noted.

