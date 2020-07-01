Mark Wahlberg Says He’s ‘Allergic To Almost Everything’!!

Mark Wahlberg includes a health update for loyal fans.

If you’re worried about the action star, fear maybe not — he’ll be fine! He could need to make some serious changes to his diet, though. Wahlberg shared a gnarly photo to Instagram of the results of an allergy scratch test.

In the snap, that he stands shirtless with his back once again to the camera in a doctors office. Different pen marks on his straight back presumably indicate different allergens, and there is a large number of angry-looking red rashes where his human anatomy reacted to those allergens.

Marky Mark captioned the pic:

“It only took me 49 years to realize I’m allergic to almost everything. 🤢”

The vomit emoji is accurate — it’s not exactly pleasant to look at. At least we could tell he’s wearing a mask. Wouldn’t want to get coronavirus on top of those new allergies! Friends and fans weighed in on the pic, many expressing solidarity for the 49-year-old’s newfound food issues. Arrow star Kat McNamara commented:

“Welcome to the club. If you need creative alternatives, happy to share… 👍”

Others teased The Fighter actor over his love of vino. Golfer Justin Thomas joked:

“If you end up being allergic to wine, I call dibs on the cellar!”

You’ll forgive us if we don’t feel too sorry for Mark’s predicament — after all, he’s a wealthy actor who are able to probably obtain a chef readily available to help fix his new diet. Meanwhile, there are waaaaaay more pressing things going on on the planet, like the ongoing protests against racial inequality.



And these are, in case you forgot, last we heard from the Wahlburgers co-owner that he was being accused of editing his own Wikipedia page to downplay his history of hate crimes, which included throwing rocks at Black young ones, the use of the N-word, and the so-called attempted murder of a Vietnamese man. So yeah… there’s that!

Back in March, Wahlberg described himself as “rough around the edges” in his youth, but elided over his history of racist behavior. Responding to a question about whether an actor today will be “canceled” for the kind of crimes he’d committed in the past, the Entourage producer told The Guardian:

“I don’t know. I do believe it would be an easy task to look at it and say that, but having been through it and experienced it, I do believe it’s another thing. … I also prided myself on doing the right thing and turning my life around. … [Whatever] path I was going to just take, I would definitely do the proper thing. So I think no, judging an individual on what he’s doing and where he’s coming from and all those things, no, I might hope that individuals would be able to obtain a 2nd chance in life.”

Seeing as Mark himself has experienced enormous success in Hollywood, he was definitely afforded one of those second chances. But it wouldn’t hurt to publicly think on those past actions and what changes can be made, considering the painful reckoning the nation is going through right now.

Just an indication!