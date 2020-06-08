Mark Wahlberg Accused Of Editing ‘Hate Crimes’ Section Of His Wikipedia Page After Past Racist Attacks Resurface

Marky Mark, come on, what exactly are you doing man?! This is decidedly NOT funky!!

Mark Wahlberg gets a lot of undesired attention at this time after his name trended on Sunday as many people remembered how he’s got some SERIOUS skeletons in his closet concerning outright racism and horrifying racial violence. And his response was to… allegedly edit bad things on his Wikipedia page??? Oooookay…

The 49-year-old south Boston native accidentally kicked open this whole can of worms following his tribute to the late George Floyd. The Spenser Confidential star’s social media marketing words didn’t sit well with many fans, a number of whom raised the fact that there’s (was?) literally a whole section of Wahlberg’s Wikipedia entry dedicated to “hate crimes” he’d committed in his past. And so, users dragged the actor on the now-30-year-old racially motivated attacks on minorities, inspired to not let the A-List star off the hook for his horrible misdeeds.

Several Twitter accounts posted screenshots of the Wiki page, prior to it being edited, as you can see (below):

just a reminder that mark wahlberg committed various LITERAL HATE CRIMES and only served 45 days in prison, so don’t be so quick to applaud him for tweeting blm 🙂 pic.twitter.com/J9ZQBDPmPv — val | blm (@mitskiangst) June 7, 2020

Wow!

It’s maybe not (just) the old hate crimes themselves, which included throwing rocks at Black kids, the use of the N-word, and the so-called attempted murder of a Vietnamese man, that are having the attention today, though. Those crimes have already been well-documented and, by lots of people at least, were a very well-known part of Wahlberg’s shady past. Now, it’s the cover-up that has folks are PISSED!

As you can observe (below), the section no more reads “Hate Crimes,” but rather “Controversies” with a sub-heading downplayed as “Racial Incidents”:

Hmmm…

One Twitter user was angered upon learning of the “Hate Crimes” section — and many more so after noticing the changes produced in the last 24 hours:

“I was today years old when I found out Mark Wahlberg has an ENTIRE hate crimes section on his Wikipedia page. Someone (likely on his team) has also changed the header because it now reads ‘controversy.’”

“Controversies” is certainly one method to, umm, define Wahlberg’s past actions. Now, it’s unclear exactly who is in charge of editing the page.

The content was edited by several users on Monday, June 8 before the page was locked by Wikipedia for a prescribed one-week period. It’s impossible to share with who is fundamentally responsible centered on those unclear usernames, but definitely a fascinating development nonetheless… wouldn’t you say, Perezcious readers?

What do U make of this whole thing anyway? Judging by a few of the cited sources on those attacks, Wikipedia has got to function as last of Marky Mark’s worries right now… but nevertheless, could that he have been wanting to clean up his image? Will it work?!

Sound OFF together with your take on this whole unsettling situation down in the comments (below)…