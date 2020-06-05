Mark Selby sent crashing out of Championship League | Snooker News





Mark Selby crashed out of the Championship League

Three-time world champion Mark Selby missed out on reaching the subsequent spherical of the Championship League after Liang Wenbo claimed victory.

Selby, 36, got here second in Group Five of snooker’s first match again because the coronavirus pandemic shut sport down.

Wenbo now goes into subsequent week’s winners’ group in Milton Keynes after his 3-Zero win over Selby within the remaining match.

Selby beat Lee Walker 3-1 in his opening match however nearly suffered an upset in his second.

O’Connor gave Selby a scare by going 1-Zero and 2-1 up, together with a break of 143. But the ‘Jester from Leicester’ recovered to attract the match 2-2 and arrange a remaining recreation showdown with Wenbo.

The world No 34 had crushed O’Connor 3-1 in his opening recreation after which whitewashed Walker 3-Zero subsequent.

And he made it a clear sweep after cruising to a 3-Zero whitewash over world No 7 Selby.

A break of 54 gave O’Connor a 3-1 win over Walker as he took third spot in Group Five.

Gary Wilson has been happy with the way in which the match has been organised

In Group 14, Gary Wilson topped the desk after a break of 125 confirmed his place because the winner.

He beat Gerard Greene 3-Zero to wrap up high spot having already overcome Mitchell Mann 3-Zero and John Astley 3-1.

Greene beat Astley 3-1, Mann drew 2-2 with Greene earlier than Astley and Mann additionally drew 2-2 within the remaining recreation of the group.

Wilson instructed @CLSnooker: “I played OK, a few sloppy shots here and there but it’s to be expected. It’s been really well organised, I don’t think there’s anything you can fault.

“There are arrows and indicators for you in all places, if that is something to go by there isn’t any motive why different tournaments can go forward.”

For these on the transfer, we can have the Pool & Snooker season coated by way of our web site skysports.com/more-sports, our app for cell gadgets, or our Twitter account @skysportspool for contemporary information and experiences.