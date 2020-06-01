Mark Selby has ambitions of playing snooker for another 10 years | Snooker News





Mark Selby says ‘enjoyment’ is the largest factor maintaining him going within the sport

Mark Selby says he has ambitions of playing snooker for another 10 years as he prepares for the Championship League in Milton Keynes this week.

Selby is one of many gamers aiming to kickstart snooker’s return behind closed doorways on the event, which might be staged on the Marshall Arena till June 11.

It is the primary for the reason that Gibraltar Open in March when the coronavirus pandemic pressured a shutdown.

Selby opens up towards Lee Walker on Thursday on the Arena which has been chosen to stage the event as a result of it has on-site lodging.

“It will be myself, my opponent and the referee,” Selby informed Sky Sports. “I’m as a consequence of play Thursday. I’ll go down Wednesday and get examined.

“Then straight to the resort and lock myself in my room and wait for the outcomes to come back again.

“Fingers crossed they arrive again destructive and I’ll be good to go. That’s the identical for anybody within the event.

“This tournament next week I’ve been playing in it for 11 years and am used to playing with no crowd.”

The three-time world champion, who turns 37 later this month, additionally spoke about playing the game into his mid to late forties.

“Snooker is not really a physical sport so nothing really stops you from playing into your fifties, but the biggest thing is hunger,” he stated. “There comes a time when you’ve been doing the same thing day in, day out it gets a bit monotonous so there comes a time when you think ‘look, enough’s enough, I’m not really enjoying it no more’.

“It would not matter for me whether or not I’m competing on the prime degree, the largest factor for me is enjoyment. If I’m not having fun with it then I’d retire tomorrow even when I used to be on the prime or not.”

