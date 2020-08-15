Mark Ruffalo Claims Air Pollution Hits Minorities Harder Than White People

Hollywood star and extreme liberal Mark Ruffalo simply brought his leftwing insaneness to an entire brand-new level when he declared that air pollution hits minority neighborhoods the hardest. Not stopping there, he went on to alert that bigotry and “discriminating health system based on income” are integrating to considerably hurt people of color.

The “Avengers: Endgame” star required to Twitter to assault the American nonrenewable fuel source market, relaying his extreme ecological beliefs to the world.

“This is where racism intersects with health care and the environment. Air pollution is disproportionately found in BIPOC communities. Whether they are on the front lines of fossil fuel extraction like LA or North Dakota or fossil fuel production and refinement like Oakland or Long Beach,” Ruffalo tweeted (BIPOC is a brand-new extreme lefty term that represents “black, indigenous, and people of color.”

“This is why these populations are paying the highest price,” he continued. “Add to it a discriminating health system based on income and it is the disaster we are living in.”