Mark “Rollerball” Rocco passes away

WWE is distressed to discover that Mark “Rollerball” Rocco has actually passed away at the age of 69.

A fourth-generation wrestler, Rocco ended up being distinguished for his grappling exploits worldwide, contending as the initial masked Black Tiger and winning the WWE Junior Heavyweight Championship.

The Manchester native twisted with a who’s- who of sports-entertainment icons, such as Jushin Liger, Dynamite Kid, Tiger Mask, Fit Finlay and more.

Known as a leader these days’s contemporary cruiserweight design and a legend of British fumbling, Rocco left a long lasting impact on the market, consisting of NXT General Manager William Regal and NXT UK Superstar Flash Morgan Webster.

I have actually woken to the horrible news that my good friend and associate Mark “ Rollerball” Rocco has actually passedaway Mark was so ahead of his time and wether as himself or the initial “Black Tiger” in @njpwglobal, he, together with Marty Jones were the … — William Regal (@RealKingRegal)July 31, 2020

real pioneers of the quick paced, tough striking Jr Heavyweight design we see today. In 1978 I saw a match of theirs and it took my Wrestling fandom to a various world. Becoming a good friend and getting to Wrestle Mark at 18 a dream come to life … — William Regal (@RealKingRegal)July 31, 2020