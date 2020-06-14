Mark Ramprakash thinks there are many BAME coaching candidates who deserve a chance | Cricket News







Former England player and coach Mark Ramprakash thinks “it is legitimate” to ask why there are no more BAME coaches working in the county game.

The worldwide Black Lives Matter protests sparked by the death of George Floyd while in police custody in america, have generated questions being asked about BAME representation in sporting positions of power.

Ramprakash, who played 52 Tests for England and subsequently had a spell as batting coach, says cricket can not turn a blind eye to the problem.

Former England batsman Vikram Solanki has been named as Surrey’s next head coach

“I was lucky enough to have a 25-year playing career and now I have been coaching for seven years,” that he said.

“I think in all that point, I can only think of two non-white county coaches in (current West Indies coach) Phil Simmons and Dav Whatmore – I might have gone someone out but that’s an awfully long time.

“So I believe it is legitimate to ask why is that the case and I’d love to see more opportunities given to individuals from the BAME communities.

“When you see cricket, you see England, Australia, South Africa but you also think about India, West Indies, Pakistan, Sri Lanka.

“There’s a lot of players playing at the highest level, why are not we seeing more coaches, head coaches, directors of cricket? It’s not as the talent isn’t there.

“I wouldn’t advocate some body get that position based purely on the race or the colour of these skin.

“But I think there are many candidates out there who would be dedicated and who would have a hard-work ethic and a good knowledge of the game and therefore deserve an opportunity.”

Ramprakash pointed out that the main of the issue may lie in the fact cricket, in keeping with many other sports, suffers from a lack of BAME people in administrative roles at top of the echelon of the sport.

He said: “Within cricket, football, athletics you can consider so many great players (from the BAME community) but so few in positions of authority.

“You would have to say that would affect the opportunities of further BAME community people coming through.”

Ramprakash’s former county Surrey this week named Vikram Solanki – a former England international who was born in India – as their head coach.

Ramprakash welcomed the hiring, saying: “I think very highly of Vikram as do many, many people.

“He finished his playing career at Surrey and it has been the main coaching staff for a number of years.

“He is very much liked and popular with the players. I think it was right Surrey promoted from within.”