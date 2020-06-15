Mark O’Brien: Newport captain retires aged 27 ahead of heart surgery | Football News





Mark O’Brien made 127 appearances regarding Newport County

Newport captain Mark O’Brien provides retired through football in the age of 27 when he requires heart surgery.

O’Brien, previously of Derby and Luton, scored 4 times inside 127 looks for the Exiles.

The defender netted the succeeding goal in opposition to Notts County in 2017 which assisted Newport stay away from relegation through League Two and keep their English Football League status.

A Newport statement go through: “The club will be doing everything it can to support Mark at this difficult time.”

O’Brien is the 2nd Newport defensive player forced to stop working due to a heart issue in only over a 12 months after Fraser Franks known as an end in order to his profession aged 28.