Mark Milley: Top US general tells Congress the military won’t play a role in the 2020 election

“The Constitution and laws of the US and the states establish procedures for carrying out elections, and for resolving disputes over the outcome of elections … I do not see the US military as part of this process,” Milley said in a letter released on Friday responding to questions from two members of the House Armed Services Committee.

“In the event of a dispute over some aspect of the elections, by law U.S. courts and the U.S. Congress are required to resolve any disputes, not the U.S. Military,” Milley added.

“I believe deeply in the principle of an apolitical U.S. military,” Milley wrote.

Milley’s answers came in response to questions from Democratic Reps. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan and Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey following a July hearing of the Armed Services Committee.

The Associated Press was first to report Milley’s letter. Biden floated the idea The idea of having the military get involved in the event that President Donald Trump refused to vacate the office of the presidency after losing the 2020 election was floated by Trump’s opponent former Vice President Joe Biden during a June interview on The Daily Show when he was asked what would happen should Trump resist leaving office after an election defeat. “I promise you, I’m absolutely convinced they will escort him from the White House with great dispatch,” Biden said, referring to the US military’s Joint Chiefs of Staff. Other high profile Democrats including the party’s 2016 nominee Hillary Clinton have…

